ODNR celebrates Earth Science Week with activities

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration taking place Oct. 8-14.

The theme for Earth Science Week 2023 is “Geoscience Innovating for Earth and People” and emphasizes the ways that advances in the geosciences are helping communities create healthier and increasingly sustainable lives, while accelerating environmental problem-solving around the world.

ODNR geologists will start the celebration a day early and offer a variety of events throughout the week, including an event the day after Earth Science Week ends.

Ohio’s events include the following:

Oct. 7: Geology Hike, Shale Hollow Park, Delaware; Fossil Collecting, Fossil Park, Sylvania

Oct. 8: Geology Hike, Blendon Woods Metro Park, Columbus; Geology Hike, Hinckley Reservation, Hinckley

Oct. 11: Fossil Tour, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus

Oct. 12: Accessible Geology Hike, Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve, Newark

Oct. 14: Fossil Walk and Solar Eclipse Viewing, Marblehead Lighthouse State Park, Marblehead

Oct. 15: Guided Fossil Collecting, Caesar Creek State Park, Waynesville

A complete list of events is available at ODNR’s Earth Science Week webpage. Also, a limited number of Earth Science Week teacher toolkits are available for Ohio educators. The toolkits include experiment instructions, calendars, posters, activity sheets and more materials for teachers to use in the classroom.

Toolkits are free (but require $5 shipping) for any Ohio teacher, including home-school teachers, while supplies last. Teacher toolkits, maps and other publications can be ordered by contacting the Geologic Records Center at 614-265-6576 or geo.survey@dnr.ohio.gov.

If you can’t make one of the events, Ohio’s cities and rural areas offer many activities you can enjoy on your own. Educators, students, and the public are encouraged to explore Ohio’s natural history at a location near them.