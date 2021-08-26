ODNR designates Ohio’s 16th state water trail

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Cleveland Metroparks and representatives from several lakefront communities recently celebrated the official state designation of the Lake Erie Water Trail — Cuyahoga County.

The more than 20-mile water trail along Lake Erie spans from Huntington Beach, on the western edge of Cuyahoga County, to Sims Park, on the eastern edge of Cuyahoga County. It is the 16th water trail to receive the state designation.

A water trail is a stretch of waterway designated as recreational opportunity through maps, signage and informational resources. Designated water trails feature official access points, amenities and safety information. The Lake Erie Water Trail has 13 access points with various amenities including parking, paddle access and rest areas, as well as concessions.

Information and maps on the trail can now be found on the new Cleveland Metroparks mobile app as well as clevelandmetroparks.com/paddlesafety. For more information on state-designated water trails, visit ohiodnr.gov.