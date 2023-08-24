ODNR Division of Forestry looks for public input

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry invites the public to attend an in-person open house to learn more about the Annual Work Plan for State Forests. Three open house events are scheduled for Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

The Division of Forestry’s managers and foresters develop an annual work plan to guide specific management activities for 24 state forests in Ohio. This work plan encompasses more than 200,000 acres combined.

The open house events provide opportunities for the public to ask questions and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which include recreation, treating invasive species, prescribed burning, and timber cruising and harvesting.

Ohio Division of Forestry’s 2023 Open House events are as follows:

• Southeastern District, Athens Headquarters: Sept. 12, 4:30–6:30 p.m., 360 E. State Street, Athens, Ohio. For more information, call 740-272-8519.

• Southern District, Chillicothe Headquarters: Sept. 13, 4:30–6:30 p.m., 345 Allen Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio. For more information, call 740-774-1596.

• Northern District, Loudonville Library: Sept. 14, 4:30–6:30 p.m., 122 E Main Street, Loudonville, Ohio. For more information, call 419-424-5004.

Open house information and the draft Annual Work Plan for State Forests are posted on the Division of Forestry’s State Forest Plans webpage.

If you would like to submit written comments, send an email with your name to: DNR-stateforestworkplancomments@dnr.ohio.gov.

Comments will be accepted through Oct. 9, at which time they will be considered as the plans are finalized.