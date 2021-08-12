ODNR offering special archery deer hunting permits at 9 spots

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering special archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers through local lottery drawings.

These hunts offer a unique opportunity to explore seldom-visited sites with woodlands and successional habitats among broad floodplains and uplands along some of Ohio’s highest quality rivers. The sites have seen little hunting and should offer excellent sporting conditions while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations.

Hunters must attend individual meetings for particular hunts where they may enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket at the price of $5 per property. Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be permitted to choose a two-week hunt period.

An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing, outlining special regulations for the hunts. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner, though the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation. Hunters must present a valid 2021-2022 hunting license to purchase tickets.

Hunt locations and drawing dates are listed below:

The meeting and drawing for hunts along the Big and Little Darby Creek (Terra Nova, Milford Center, Agnes Andreae and Little Darby Forrest Preserve) will be held Aug. 26 at the Plain City Youth Building, Pastime Park, 344 N. Chillicothe Street, Plain City. Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The meetings and drawings for all four Little Miami River sites (Deerfield Gorge, Caesar Creek, Hall’s Creek and Roxanna) will be held Aug. 17 at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caesar Creek Visitors Center, 4020 North Clarksville Road, Waynesville. The tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting and drawing for the Stillwater River hunt will be held Aug. 24 at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Tickets will be available to buy from 5:15 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.