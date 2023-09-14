ODNR program focuses on wetland restoration for students

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is calling on teachers and students in northern Ohio to join a program that gives them a first-hand look at conservation and ecology. The H2Ohio Students Take Action Program focuses on wetland restoration projects implemented under Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative.

The program provides middle and high school teachers and their students with real-world learning opportunities, access to wetland sites, career exploration opportunities and more. Projects in this program urge students to “take action” with their ideas and use what they learn to positively impact their watershed.

With the help of ODNR naturalists, students will take trips to Ohio’s wetlands, lakes, rivers and streams to learn about ecology, watersheds, natural history and human impacts on the water.

Education experiences include the following: water quality tests/investigation; stream quality monitoring; invasive species removal; seed collection; rear and plant native wetland plants; raise and release fish; wildlife survey; and river, stream or beach clean-up.

Teachers can sign up for the program online or learn more by visiting ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/water-resources/h2ohio/sta/sta.