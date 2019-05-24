ODNR to hire 18 natural resources officers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft is seeking to fill 18 full-time positions for natural resources officers. Officers will provide law enforcement services to Ohio’s premier state parks, state forests, waterways and state natural areas. Positions are open in a number of counties including Ashtabula, Auglaize, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Highland, Logan, Lucas, Muskingum and Pickaway.

The diversity of this career path offers a challenging yet rewarding experience for future ODNR employees. Natural resources officer duties include law enforcement and public service, as well as education and public relations.

The Division of Parks and Watercraft is the state’s lead agency for Ohio maritime security and instructs other state, county and local agencies in maritime law enforcement. Additionally, natural resources officers are also responsible for supporting emergency operations during flooding, natural disasters, search and rescue efforts, and recovery.

Applicants must be 21-years-old, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license and be certified as an Ohio Peace Officer. Other qualifications include completing a background check, psychological exam and passing a drug screen, as well as meeting swim and physical fitness standards. Officers must reside within 45 miles of their work location.

To apply, visit careers.ohio.gov. The State of Ohio is an equal opportunity employer and provider of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) services. Individuals may apply for the positions through Sunday, June 2.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.