ODNR to offer deer hunts on 9 scenic river properties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will offer archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers through local lottery drawings.

These hunts will allow hunters to explore seldom-visited sites, while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations.

Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be permitted to choose a specific time to hunt. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.

Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner. The partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

Each lottery winner will receive a two-week period in which they can hunt at that particular site.

Hunters may enter the drawings for all nine hunts, but must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter each drawing. Entry forms will not be accepted by mail or phone.

Hunt locations and drawing dates

– The meetings and drawings for hunts along the Big and Little Darby Creeks will be held at the Plain City Youth Building, located in Pastime Park at 344 N. Chillicothe St., Plain City.

The drawing will be held Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.

Big Darby Creek. Sites include Terra Nova, North Lewisburg Road, North Lewisburg; and Milford Center, between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road.

Little Darby Creek. Sites include Andre Agnes and Little Darby Forrest preserves, west of the village of West Jefferson off State Route 29;

– The meetings and drawings for the four Little Miami River sites will be held at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caesar Creek Visitors Center, 4020 North Clarksville Road, Waynesville.

The drawing will be held Aug. 25, at 2 p.m.

Little Miami River. Sites include Deerfield Gorge, King Avenue, Maineville; Caesar Creek, County Road 30, Waynesville; Hall’s Creek, Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, Morrow; and Roxanna, U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley;

– The meetings and drawings for the Stillwater River hunts will be held at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie, 9750 State Route 185, Covington.

The drawing will be held Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.

Stillwater River. Sites include Abshire-Graves, State Route 185, Versailles; and Cool-Davis, northeast corner of the State Route 185 bridge crossing over the river in Miami County.

For more information about hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-945-3543, or visit wildohio.gov.

To learn more about the Ohio Scenic Rivers Program, visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/scenicrivers.