OEFFA conference slated for Feb. 15-17 in Dayton

COLUMBUS — Registration is open for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s 39th annual conference, A Taste for Change, Feb. 15-17, at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton.

Online registration is now open at www.oeffa.org/conference2018.

Keynote speakers

Friday keynote speaker Jeff Moyer, executive director of the Rodale Institute. Moyer also conceptualized and popularized the no-till roller crimper and wrote Organic No-Till Farming, and is a past chair of the National Organic Standards Board.

Saturday’s keynote speaker is author Stacy Malkan, who is also the co-founder and co-director of the nonprofit group U.S. Right to Know, whose mission is to inform consumers about practices that shape the food system.

Educational sessions

The conference includes nearly 80 90-minute workshops on sustainable farming, gardening, homesteading, livestock, business management, policy, and urban agriculture. There is also a beginning farmers workshop track.

There will be a three-day trade show featuring businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies offering food, books, products, and services.

A separate conference for children 6-12 is also offered, along with a playroom for young children.

Registration rates

OEFFA is offering a special registration rate of $145 for members who register by Dec. 14. A limited number of beginning farmer scholarships and reduced rate volunteer spaces are also available.

Online registration will be open until Jan. 29. On-site walk-in registration will also be available for an additional fee.