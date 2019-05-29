Officials urge safety after tornadoes, power outages

COLUMBUS — National Weather Service storm survey teams confirmed eight tornadoes struck Ohio late Monday night/early Tuesday morning — five in the Miami Valley area, which left catastrophic damage and massive power outages. Damage assessment continues across the state.

Confirmed tornadoes by the NWS

EF3 – Trotwood, Montgomery County

EF3 – Beavercreek, Greene County

EF3 – Celina, Mercer County

EF2 – Vandalia, Montgomery County

EF0 – near Phillipsburg, Miami/Montgomery Counties

EF0 – Circleville, Pickaway County

EF1 – Tarlton, Pickaway County

EF2 – Laurelville, Hocking County

Safety tips

More than 34,000 customers remain without power in the Dayton/Miami Valley area. The following lists safety tips from Dayton Power & Light:

Never Touch a Power Line

If you see a fallen or sagging power line or a line that is in contact with tree branches or other foliage, assume it is live and dangerous. Report fallen wires to your local power company. DP&L: 877-468-8243. If there is a life-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately.

Allow Utility Crews to Focus on Restoration

When utility crews arrive in a neighborhood, it is not uncommon for people to want to talk about the status of restoration. These crews are dealing with extremely hazardous conditions and need to focus their attention on their technical and dangerous jobs. For your and their safety, please stay away from utility crews and their vehicles. Also, if you have pets in your yard, put them inside if crews need access to your property.

Be Careful Using Candles and Generators

Candles

Avoid using candles, if possible. Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns are a safer alternative. If you do use candles, be sure to place them on a stable surface away from combustible materials, and be careful around children and pets. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Portable Generators

Follow all manufacturer’s instructions and think safety first.

NEVER use a generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

Store generator fuel in approved containers away from your home.

Never refuel a hot generator. Turn it off and let it cool before adding more fuel.

Learn more: Portable Generator Information

Food Safety

Practice safe food handling during power outages to prevent food-borne illnesses. Spoiled food may not look contaminated — when in doubt, throw it out.

Learn more: Additional Food Safety Tips

Shelters

Montgomery County Shelters

Corinthian Baptist Church

700 S. James H McGee Blvd

Dayton OH 45402

Mt. Enon Baptist Church

1501 W. Third St

Dayton OH 45402

The Ridge

7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd

Brookville OH 45309

Morton Middle School – Vandalia Butler City Schools

8555 Peters Pike

Vandalia OH 45377

Greene County Shelter

First Baptist Church of Kettering

3939 Swigart Rd

Dayton OH 45440

Mercer County Shelter

Fraternal Order of Eagles

101 W. Walnut St

Coldwater OH 45828