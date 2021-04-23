Ohio Ag Council inducts four into hall of fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Agricultural Council will induct four Ohioans into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame, Aug. 6.

The council will induct Monte Anderson, of Wilmington, Randy Brown, of Nevada, Tim Corcoran, of Chillicothe, and Keith Stimpert, of Worthington. The four inductees will join 237 prior recipients named since the program was incepted in 1966.

Anderson

Anderson is the chair/coordinator for the Agriculture Department of Wilmington College, making him responsible for more than 275 agriculture students.

He began his career at Blackhawk Community College, where he was the division director for agriculture. Anderson left Blackhawk to join Wilmington College in 1985 as an assistant professor in the Department of Agriculture. He received tenure in 1991 and full professor status in 1994.

Throughout his career, Anderson has received numerous teaching awards. Most recently these include the Southern Ohio Commission of Higher Education Faculty Excellence in Teaching, Wilmington College Student Government Assoc. Teaching Excellence Award and Greater Cincinnati Consortium of Colleges and Universities Excellence in Teaching Award.

Brown

Brown has made a positive impact on the industry at the county, state and national levels. In 1979, Brown joined his father and brother on their family farm, Maken Bacon Farm.

For 41 years, Brown has worked on his family’s farm, which includes a sow and farrow-to-finish swine operation, cattle and 1,100 acres of cropland. Brown focuses his time on the swine operation.

He has served on numerous committees and boards, including the Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Livestock Coalition, National Pork Board and more. He is known for hosting personal farm tours for legislators and key leaders to educate them about modern pork production, and advocating for the pork industry through the National Pork Producers Council’s Legislative Seminar.

Corcoran

Corcoran, owner and partner at Corcoran Farms, has more than four decades of experience with work on his farm, community service, farm bureau leadership and service as chairman of the board with Nationwide Insurance.

He has had more than 40 leadership appointments with at least 22 different civic groups, church and schools, community planning groups, charities, political committees and agricultural associations. These include the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, National Association of Corporate Directors, American Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Soybean Association and Ohio Corn Growers Association.

Stimpert

As executive director of the Ohio Soybean Association, Stimpert took on legislative and educational priorities. After a national soybean checkoff was established in 1991, he worked with farmer leaders to create an organization to manage Ohio’s portion of the fund; ultimately taking the helm of the Ohio Soybean Council.

Stimpert served as vice president of government affairs at Ohio Farm Bureau, leading work to address challenges with facilities permitting. This eventually led to the establishment of the livestock permitting program at the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In 2009, Stimpert was part of the leadership team that helped create the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board, which is still functioning today. Stimpert retired from Ohio Farm Bureau in 2020.

Event

For more information, contact the Ohio Agricultural Council at 614-794-8970 or info@ohioagcouncil.org. The celebration details and date are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions. 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees will also be honored at the 2021 event.