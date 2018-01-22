Ohio auctioneers gather for annual conference

COLUMBUS — Auctioneers from across the state convened this past weekend for the Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) annual conference.

The conference was held at the Columbus Airport Marriott Jan. 12-14.

Highlights of the conference included the annual trade show with more than a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, hall of fame inductions, a children’s auction, the Presidential Luncheon and the election of the board of directors.

Awards

Eli Troyer, of Beach City, was crowned the 2018 Ohio Auctioneers senior division champion with Grant Nicodemus, of New Carlisle, crowned the junior champion. The competition featured 42 auctioneers vying for the title.

Bill Stepp, of Ashland, Ohio, was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame.

Election

The OAA held its annual election of officers at the business meeting. The following were elected: Darren Bok, Hicksville, president; Laura Mantle, Columbus, vice president; Jerry Hall, Warren, treasurer; Troyer, director at large; and Stephen Hummel, Chillicothe, southeast director.

Remaining board members include: Karen Huelsman, Wade Baer, Robert Carpenter, Buddy Barton and Scott Mihalic, immediate past president.

Next year

The 2019 conference will be held at the Hilton in Easton, Ohio, Jan. 4-6, 2019.

The OAA represents the interests of more than 450 auctioneers throughout the state. To learn more, click here.