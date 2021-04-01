Ohio beef expo holds four breed shows

The 33rd Ohio Beef Expo four breeds shows were held March 19 to display cattle being sold in the sales. The following are the results from the shows:

Miniature Hereford

Champion bull: 4 WILEY SIR WESSON, 4 Wiley Farm, Mount Vernon, Ohio;

Reserve champion bull: BAT BUBBA, Fordyce Farms, Blyesville, Ohio;

Champion prospect steer: MAX, Cody Landin, Ft. Jennings, Ohio;

Reserve champion prospect steer: RDS LUIGI, Seamus Bly, Painesville, Ohio;

Champion female: LOV EVA ET, John Humphreys, Wolcott, Indiana;

Reserve champion female: AAH KERRY ON LITTLE DIVA ET, Anville Acres, Boonsboro, Maryland;

Champion cow/calf pair: EZ LIL MISS HONEYBUN, Muddy Fork Ranch, Wooster, Ohio.

Judge: Aaron Arnett, Galion, Ohio.

Shorthorn

Champion Shorthorn bull: Paradise Foolin Hot 2004 ET, Paradise Cattle Co., Ashville, Ohio;

Reserve champion Shorthorn bull: HH Son-Uva Eagle, Hidden Hollow Farms, Jerusalem, Ohio;

Champion ShorthornPlus bull: Rains Cledus RNPC, Raines Family Shorthorns, Mercer, Pennsylvania;

Champion Shorthorn female: J-F Augusta Pride 203 HC ET, Jester Farms, Mooreland, Indiana;

Reserve champion Shorthorn female: DKSN Max Rosa 226, Dickson Cattle Co., Edison, Ohio;

Champion ShorthornPlus female: J-F Midnight Tamale 205 MO, Jester Farms, Mooreland, Indiana;

Reserve champion ShorthornPlus female: Lakeside Velma, Lakeside Farms.

Judge: Reagan Bowman, Ohio.

Hereford

Champion bull: Gillespie 2042 Weller 628, Gillespie Herefords, Oxford, Ohio;

Reserve champion bull: WD 612 Parker 0114, Dunn Herefords, Cochranton, Pennsylvania;

Champion female: UHF 6602 Addie U09H, Ralph E. Ullman & Son, Graysville, Ohio;

Reserve champion female: TH Faith 7H, Twin Hills Farms, Apple Creek and Fresno, Ohio;

Champion cow/calf pair: WD CA 5217 Valentine 9110, Dunn Herefords, Cochranton, Pennsylvania;

Reserve champion cow/calf pair: P Meadow Knoll Esther, J&L Cattle Services, Jeromesville, Ohio. Judge: Bruce Everhart, Waldron, Indiana.

Murray Grey

Champion bull: Victory Hoss the Boss, Clark Farms/Victory Murray Greys, Carrollton, Ohio;

Reserve champion bull: Victory Eclipse of the Moon, Clark Farms/Victory Murray Greys, Carrollton, Ohio;

Champion female: Hillside Gina, Kristy Peters, Kewaskum, Wisconsin;

Reserve champion female: Circle S Karen, Circle S Stock Farms, Endeavor, Wisconsin;

Champion cow/calf pair: Circle S Mitzy/Stoney Creek Harvey – Kristy Peters, Kewaskum, Wisconsin.

Judge: Matt Kleski, New Albany, Ohio.