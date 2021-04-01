Ohio Beef Expo junior show champions

At the Ohio Beef Expo junior show, over 900 head of cattle were showcased. The heifer show was judged by Kyle Conley, of Sulpher, Oklahoma and the market animal show was assessed by Joe Rathmann, of Smithville, Texas. Brad and Amber Seiss, of Thurmont, Maryland, judged showmanship.

The champions of this year’s show were as follows:

Breeding heifers

Grand champion: Delaney Jones, Allen County, Champion Crossbred

Reserve champion: Morgan Neill, Huron County, Champion MaineTainer;

Champion Angus: Delaney Jones, Allen County;

Reserve Angus: Olivia Jones, Allen County;

Champion Charolais: Mackenzie Grimm, Clark County;

Reserve Charolais: Sydney Sanders, Highland County;

Champion % Charolais: Hanna Schroeder, Putnam County;

Reserve % Charolais: Tanner Butcher, Hardin County;

Champion Chianina: Kathy Lehman, Richland County;

Reserve Chianina: Austin Hunker, Huron County;

Champion Hereford: Abbygail Pitstick, Madison County;

Reserve Hereford: Delaney Chester, Warren County;

Champion High % Maine-Anjou: Hudson Drake, Ross County;

Reserve High % Maine-Anjou: Masen Jolliff, Hardin County;

Champion MaineTainer: Neill;

Reserve MaineTainer: Naomi Fennig, Mercer County;

Champion Shorthorn: McKala Grauel, Morrow County;

Reserve Shorthorn: Reed Schumacher, Putnam County;

Champion ShorthornPlus: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County;

Reserve ShorthornPlus: Ethan Davies, Wood County;Champion

Purebred Simmental: Paige Lucic, Geauga County;

Reserve purebred Simmental: Hanna Schaub, Auglaize County;

Champion % Simmental: Lehman;

Reserve % Simmental: Kendall Davies, Wood County;

Champion Miniature Hereford: Johanna Blaich, Preble County;

Reserve Miniature Hereford: Annabelle Johnson, Preble County;

Champion high % AOB: Marshall Capps, Allen County;

Reserve high % AOB: D’lelah Laber, Highland County;

Champion low % AOB: Reed Hanes, Darke County;

Reserve low % AOB: Lehman;

Champion crossbred: Delaney Jones, Allen County;

Reserve crossbred: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County.

Market animals

Grand champion: Jenna Young, Harrison County, Champion Crossbred;

Reserve champion: Samuel Sutherly, Miami County, Reserve Crossbred;

Champion Angus: Camdyn Burns, Union County;

Reserve Angus: Isaac Miley, Noble County;

Champion Charolais: Paige Pence, Clark County;

Reserve Charolais: Carson Shafer, Preble County;

Champion Chianina: Rees Toler, Gallia County;

Reserve Chianina: Butcher;

Champion Hereford: Pitstick;

Reserve Hereford: Jacob Wiechart, Putnam County;

Champion Maine-Anjou: Claire Kramer, Hancock County;

Reserve Maine-Anjou: Shala Graham, Licking County;

Champion Shorthorn: Wyatt Osborn, Highland County;

Reserve Shorthorn: Emma Helsinger, Preble County;

Champion ShorthornPlus: Allison Lust, Crawford County;

Reserve ShorthornPlus: Bailey Dusseau, Ottawa County;

Champion Simmental: Sydnie Stewart, Preble County;

Reserve Simmental: Gus Wilt, Fayette County;

Champion Miniature Hereford: Seamus Bly, Lake County;

Reserve champion Miniature: Allie Redick, Preble County;

Champion AOB: Kyle Kardotzke, Huron County;

Reserve AOB: Jaycee Reed, Wayne County;

Champion market heifer: Harlan Fulton, Miami County;

Reserve market heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County;

Champion Division I crossbred: Dawson Osborn, Highland County;

Reserve Division I crossbred: Stormi Duvall, Tuscarawas County;

Champion Division II crossbred: Colton Braska, Richland County;

Reserve Division II crossbred: Caiden Daughtery, Morrow County;

Champion Division III crossbred: Annette Augustine, Ashland County;

Reserve Division III crossbred: Young;

Champion Division IV crossbred: Fox Morgan, Perry County;

Reserve Division IV crossbred: Kamree Frey, Wyandot County;

Champion Division V crossbred: Young;

Reserve Division V crossbred: Sutherly;

Champion crossbred: Young;

Reserve crossbred: Sutherly.

Showmanship

Beginner division: 1. Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County; 2. Helsinger; 3. Kramer.

Junior division: 1. Sanders; 2. Olivia Jones, Allen County; 3. Rees Tyler, Gallia County.

Novice division: 1. Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County; 2. Hayden Shumaker, Clinton County; 3. Stewart.

Intermediate division: 1. Hannah Lang, Wood County; 2. Luke Schroeder, Defiance County; 3. Logan Schroeder, Defiance County.

Senior division: 1. Erin Pope, Gallia County; 2. Neal; 3. Jacob Lebrun, Scioto County.