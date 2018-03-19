Ohio Beef Expo packed with cattle shows, sales

By -
0
34
Ohio Beef Expo
The Ohio Beef Expo featured three full days of seminars, cattle shows and live sales March 16-18. (Catie Noyes photos)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Beef Expo took place at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center March 16-18. The Expo offered something for everyone from a full trade show, to beef cattle live sales, junior shows, and educational seminars for all ages.

New this year was the addition of the Red Angus breed to the show and sale and an adult beef quality assurance program. Take a look at our slideshow below that captures some of the highlights of the 2018 Expo.

Beef Expo grooming

<
>
<
>
1 View

Beef Expo grooming

2 View

Beef Expo Senior Showmanship

Lori Millenbaugh, of Crawford County, carefully sets the legs of her steer during the senior division showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo March 17, in Columbus.
3 View

Beef Expo show prep

Barrett Evans, of Tuscarawas County, preps his steer for his showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo March 17, in Columbus.
4 View

Beef Expo bull sale

The Ohio Beef Expo breed sales took place March 17.
5 View

Beef Expo beginner showmanship

The Ohio Beef Expo showmanship classes opened with the beginner division March 17 in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.
6 View

Beef Expo trade show

The Ohio Beef Expo attracts over 30,000 people to show at the Ohio State Expo Center and Fairgrounds each year according to Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. This year’s trade show was sold out, featuring over 130 vendors with everything from show cattle supplies, equipment, genetics, feed and western wear. The Ohio Beef Expo was from March 16-18.
7 View

Beef Expo beginner showmanship 2

Conner Yochum, of Highland County, waits to enter the ring for the beginner showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo, March 17, in Columbus. Yochum took eighth overall in the class.
8 View

Beef Expo showmanship

9 View

Beef Expo Red Angus sale

New to the Ohio Beef Expo this year was the addition of the Red Angus breed. The Red Angus sale grossed $47,750, featured eight bulls, 12 females and two embryos March 17 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The high selling bull was SCC Nexus S621, consigned by Steiger Cattle Co., Delavan, Illinois, and sold for $4,700 to Dee Ann Demling McLean, Illinois. The high selling female, also owned by Steiger Cattle Co., sold for $4,200 to Roseberry Farms, Jackson, Ohio. (Catie Noyes photo)
10 View

Beef Expo cold day

It was a cold and wet start to the Ohio Beef Expo, which took place March 16-18 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Young cattlemen washed and prepped their beef cattle in the freezing rain Saturday morning. Highs were in the mid to high 30s Friday and Saturday and reached 53 F by Sunday afternoon according to weather.com.
11 View

Beef Expo Champ Maine-Anjou

Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer Samantha VanVorhis, of Wood County, makes sure her Maine-Anjou heifer is looking her best for the judge March 18 at the Ohio Beef Expo. And it paid off, as she left the ring with the champion high percent Maine-Anjou heifer. VanVorhis also took fourth overall heifer with her champion Simmental.
12 View

Beef Expo judges comments

Judge Mark Johnson, takes a moment to talk with an exhibitor during the Junior Heifer Show at the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.
13 View

Beef Expo

The chutes were full of cattle being groomed for upcoming shows during the Ohio Beef Expo.
14 View

Beef Expo showmanship beginners

15 View

Beef Expo show lineup

Junior showman make their was to the show ring during the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.
16 View

Beef Expo showmanship class

Showmanship classes took place March 17 at the Ohio Beef Expo.
17 View

Beef Expo clipping cattle

18 View

Beef Expo market show

A beef expo exhibitor takes a moment to make sure her steer is set during the Junior Market Show at the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.
19 View

Beef Expo sale ring

20 View

Beef Expo junior showmanship

Junior showmen kept their eyes on the judge as they made their way around the ring during the junior showmanship division of the Ohio Beef Expo March 17 in Columbus. Classes for beginner, junior, intermediate and senior showman took place in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.
21 View

Beef Expo auction

Related:

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleWill you have to report livestock emissions? It's up to Congress
Catie Noyes lives in Ashland County and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications from The Ohio State University. She enjoys photography, softball and sharing stories about agriculture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.