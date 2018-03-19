Ohio Beef Expo packed with cattle shows, sales

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Beef Expo took place at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center March 16-18. The Expo offered something for everyone from a full trade show, to beef cattle live sales, junior shows, and educational seminars for all ages.
New this year was the addition of the Red Angus breed to the show and sale and an adult beef quality assurance program. Take a look at our slideshow below that captures some of the highlights of the 2018 Expo.
The Ohio Beef Expo attracts over 30,000 people to show at the Ohio State Expo Center and Fairgrounds each year according to Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. This year’s trade show was sold out, featuring over 130 vendors with everything from show cattle supplies, equipment, genetics, feed and western wear. The Ohio Beef Expo was from March 16-18.
New to the Ohio Beef Expo this year was the addition of the Red Angus breed. The Red Angus sale grossed $47,750, featured eight bulls, 12 females and two embryos March 17 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The high selling bull was SCC Nexus S621, consigned by Steiger Cattle Co., Delavan, Illinois, and sold for $4,700 to Dee Ann Demling McLean, Illinois. The high selling female, also owned by Steiger Cattle Co., sold for $4,200 to Roseberry Farms, Jackson, Ohio. (Catie Noyes photo)
It was a cold and wet start to the Ohio Beef Expo, which took place March 16-18 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Young cattlemen washed and prepped their beef cattle in the freezing rain Saturday morning. Highs were in the mid to high 30s Friday and Saturday and reached 53 F by Sunday afternoon according to weather.com.
Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer
Samantha VanVorhis, of Wood County, makes sure her Maine-Anjou heifer is looking her best for the judge March 18 at the Ohio Beef Expo. And it paid off, as she left the ring with the champion high percent Maine-Anjou heifer. VanVorhis also took fourth overall heifer with her champion Simmental.
Junior showmen kept their eyes on the judge as they made their way around the ring during the junior showmanship division of the Ohio Beef Expo March 17 in Columbus. Classes for beginner, junior, intermediate and senior showman took place in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.