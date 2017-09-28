Ohio Cattlemen taking scholarship applications

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation is offering several college scholarships available to beef industry youth.

All scholarships recognize beef industry youth for academic effort, community service and career interests that use agriculture to enhance our quality of life through service education or research.

Since the OCF was established, the number of available scholarships has increased due to the growing number of worthy applicants and committed supporters. Among the various scholarships, the most recently added is the Cattlemen’s Gala scholarship funded by the celebration and fundraiser event.

The inaugural event raised $27,000 in its first year to be awarded to deserving youth. To support this scholarship, mark your calendar for the 2018 Cattlemen’s Gala Aug. 25.

Any eligible applicant may download the applications and find more information at www.ohiocattle.org. Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 31.