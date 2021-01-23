Ohio Cattlemen’s Association gives awards and scholarships

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Although Ohio’s cattle industry was unable to celebrate in person at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the 2021 award winners, scholarship recipients and Top Hand recruiters are still being celebrated for their achievements.

Awards

The Commercial Cattleman of the Year was Shugert Farms, in St. Clairsville. Bob Shugert operates Shugert farms alongside his brother Dwight Shugert and partners Steve and Stephanie Harris. Over the years the farm has grown and today spreads over two states and several counties, with 2,500 head of cattle. This award was sponsored by the Ohio Angus Association.

Gene Rowe, of New Paris, won the Industry Excellence Award. Rowe began Rowe Nutrition in 1979 and has expanded into many different avenues over his 42 years of business. Although he started out in the swine industry, a lot of his business now comes from feedlots and show cattle.

The business now sells feed to 29 states and delivers to 12. This award was sponsored by Ohio Mid-Eastern Maine-Anjou Association.

The Industry Service Award went to Denny Ruff, of Zanesville. Ruff is the general manager of the Muskingum Livestock Auction Company, in Zanesville, where he has been involved since 1987.

Ruff and his team have worked closely with the association to host the annual Replacement Female Sale for the past eight years. This award was sponsored by the Livestock Marketing Association and Union Stockyards Co.

Lindsey and Adam Hall, of Hillsboro, won the Young Cattleman Award. This also makes them the association’s automatic nominee to participate in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference.

Lindsey and Adam Hall raise cattle on Lindsey’s family farm, in Hillsboro, where they have a 350 head cow-calf operation of Angus, Simmental and SimAngus crosses. The operation has recently expanded with the success of Maplecrest Meats, an online store created to direct market their beef. This award was sponsored by ST Genetics.

Turner Shorthorns, of Somerset, won the Environmental Stewardship Award. Thomas B. and Susie Turner are the owners and labor force behind their 60 head Shorthorn cattle operation. The couple raise their cattle on a 215 acre reclaimed silica mine where they work to find solutions for the challenges they face with erosion. This award was sponsored by the Ohio Shorthorn Breeders Association. The Seedstock Producer of the Year award went to Raines Farms, of Seaman. Raines Farms is a diversified operation that has been passed down through multiple generations. Todd Raines runs the operation alongside his father, brother and both of their families.

The operation includes five acres of greenhouses, 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans, 75 acres of burley tobacco and 300-350 Angus cows marketed as seedstock, freezer beef and finished cattle. This award was sponsored by Adams County Cattlemen’s Association.

The Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association won the Outstanding County Award. The Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association prioritizes their youth development programs and fundraisers. Each year, they award multiple scholarships, sponsor a pee wee showmanship class and host a carcass contest.

A recipient of one of their scholarships, Desirae Logsdon, went on to become the National Shorthorn Lassie Queen. The group is well-known in the community for their educational and beef promotional efforts, including the annual chili cook off. This award was sponsored by Ohio Corn & Wheat.

To learn more about each award winner and view their award videos, go to ohiocattle.org.

Scholarships

Along with the seven association award winners, the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation awarded 22 scholarships to students who are enrolled in an agricultural program or graduating high school seniors who plan to study agriculture at a college or university.

Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, Bo Garcia, of Columbus, Danielle Leeper, of Marysville, and McKayla Raines, of Seaman, each received $1,000 Tagged for Greatness Scholarships, which are funded through Ohio’s beef specialty license plates.

Abbiegail Greer, of Minerva, Olivia Blay, of Mogadore, Christina Norman, of Wauseon, and Ellie Kidwell, of Walhonding, all won $1,000 Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships, funded by proceeds from the beef putt-putt golf course at the Ohio State Fair.

The $1,000 Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships, which are funded by the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser, went to William Small, of Gambier, Joshua Dickson, of St. Louisville, Dalton Black, of Winchester, Keri Felumlee, of Newark, Sarah Millikan, of Napoleon, Erin Dilger-Lawrence, of Hebron, Lana Grover, of Hillsboro, Chelsea Graham, of Frazeyburg, Makayla Feldner, of Caldwell, Taylor Ayars, of Irwin, Bailey Dusseau, of Graytown, and Mckenzie Riley, of Washington Court House.

The Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship was created in honor of Noah Cox, who passed away in May, 2017. One $1,000 scholarship went to Owen Brinker, of Perrysburg.

The Saltwell Expo Scholarship is made possible by Saltwell Western Store, owned by Jay and Sally Puzacke, who donate a percentage of sales from the official line of clothing sold through the store’s trade show booth at the Ohio Beef Expo. One $1,000 scholarship went to Dawson Osborn, of Lynchburg.

Recruiting

Lastly, each year the association’s membership committee offers rewards for those who excel in recruiting new members. When recruiters reach five new association members, they will become an OCA Top Hand. OCA Top Hand members receive prizes for their recruitment efforts.

Top Hand members who recruited five-nine members are Becky Vincent, Glen Feightner, John Ferguson, Tom Karr, Pam Haley and Luke Vollborn. Those who recruited 10-14 members are Troy Jones, Bill Tom, Aaron Arnett, Kyle Walls, JL Draganic, Lindsey Hall and Brad Thornburg. Those who recruited 15-16 members were Kelvin Egner, Sarah Ison, Jim Jepson and Sasha Rittenhouse.

The reserve champion recruiter, with 17 total recruitments, is Linde Sutherly. The grand champion recruiter, with 20 total recruitments, is Frank Phelps.

The association will also celebrate the award winners and scholarship recipients via social media. The association’s annual business meeting has been postponed until further notice.