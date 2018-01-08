Ohio couple wins AFBF Excellence in Ag award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Greg and Rose Hartschuh, of Sycamore, Ohio, won the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Excellence in Agriculture Award.

The winners were announced Jan. 8 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2018 annual convention in Nashville.

The award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

Rose is a seed adviser, contributes to the family farm and manages their additional family businesses. Greg farms full time, raising corn, soybeans and operating a dairy.

The Hartschuhs partnered with two other farm families to revitalize a neglected farm property in Bucyrus, which now offers a farm market in one barn and an event venue in another. They also offer agricultural education activities on their farm.

They have been active in Farm Bureau: Rose has held many offices in the Crawford County Farm Bureau, including president. Greg has been active in the county organization, and together they served on the Ohio Young Agricultural Professionals state committee.

They are involved in various farm organizations as well as Crossroads Community Church.

The Hartschuhs will receive a new Ford truck, courtesy of Country Financial, and will also receive paid registration to the AFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership Conference in Reno, Nevada, Feb. 16-19.

The runners-up in the Excellence in Agriculture contest are Casey and Stacey Phillips of Virginia.

Other awards

Russell and Amelia Kent of Louisiana won the Achievement Award. The runners-up in the Achievement Award contest are Justin and Lori McClellan of Virginia.

Ben and Katie Furnish of Kentucky are the third place finalists.

The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities.

Martha Smith, of Colorado, won the Discussion Meet. The runner-up was Jenny Freeborn of Oregon, and Jared Knock of South Dakota is the third place finalist. Fourth place finalist was Matt Jakubik of Michigan.

Also at the convention, members of the AFB YF&R Committee elected Russ Kohler of Utah as the committee’s chair for 2018. He will also serve a one-year term on the AFBF board of directors.