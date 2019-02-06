Ohio director of agriculture to start ‘meet and greets’

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda is hosting a series of informal meet and greet events across Ohio.

The meetings will let Pelanda share information and listen to thoughts and ideas from members of Ohio’s food and agriculture industry.

The meet and greets will be hosted in conjunction with local soil and water conservation districts. The events are open to the public.

Meetings are planned on the following dates:

Feb. 11

9:30 a.m. – Ross County Service Center, 475 Western Ave., Chillicothe;

11:30 a.m. – Jackson County OSU Extension, 17 Standpipe Road, Jackson;

2:30 p.m. – Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens;

Feb. 15

10 a.m. – Wilmington College Kelly Center, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington;

1 p.m. – Springview Government Center, 3130 East Main St., Springfield;

Feb. 22

10:30 a.m. – Union County Ag Center – Buckeye Meeting Room, 18000 St. Rt. 4 N, Suite B, Marysville;

2 p.m. – UVCC-Adult Technology Center, 8901 Looney Rd., Room 600, Piqua;

March 1

10 a.m. – Gottfried Nature Center, 9783 County Highway 330, Upper Sandusky;

March 4

1 p.m. – Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton;

3:30 p.m. – Central Service Building, 220 W. Livingston St., Celina.

Additional dates and locations will be released once they become available.