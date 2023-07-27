Ohio EMA gives additional disaster relief for areas impacted by storms

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency announced a fifth round of reimbursements from the State Disaster Relief Program for areas statewide impacted by severe storms last year.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in occurrences where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.

The reimbursements include the following government agencies and communities that were impacted by flooding in February 2022 and severe storms in June 2022, and who qualified for assistance:

• Harrison County: Village of Adena, $14,448.05;

• Jefferson County: Jefferson County Engineer, $185,749.37;

• Monroe County: Center Township, $15,172.33;

• Noble County: Center Township, $19,267.66; Noble County Engineer, $382,185.50;

• Tuscarawas County: Tuscarawas County Engineer, $36,223.44; Warwick Township, $8,315.18.