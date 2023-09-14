Ohio EPA announces grant for scrap tire education

COLUMBUS — With a focus on helping Ohio’s scrap tire-generating businesses throughout the state better understand the rules for managing scrap tires, Ohio EPA is unveiling a new grant to provide education and outreach for these businesses.

As many as 8,000 businesses in Ohio generate scrap tires, which are any tires that aren’t being used for their original use. Discarded scrap tires are not only an eyesore but also can create a serious health hazard for the community. These tires can become a breeding ground for mosquitos and mosquito-borne illnesses. Local health and solid waste management districts can play an important role in addressing these issues by supporting those who work with scrap tires as part of their business.

Health districts and solid waste management districts can apply for funding to support community education and outreach, such as visits to scrap tire-generating businesses and educational materials. Grant recipients will also make follow-up visits to verify that the businesses are properly managing scrap tires and recognize those who are demonstrating proper scrap tire management. This program also involves identifying and locating scrap tire businesses within the district and notifying stakeholders, including local government officials and law enforcement, about this program.

The application period is open until Nov. 1 for health districts and solid waste management districts throughout the state to apply for the new grants. Applicants may request funding up to $20,000. Eligible grant proposals will be funded until the annual funding cap for the entire program reaches $200,000.

The Scrap Tire Education and Outreach Grant Information can be found on Ohio EPA’s website at Scrap Tire E&O Grant Information. Health districts and solid waste management districts with questions about the grant program should contact Channon Cohen at Channon.Cohen@epa.ohio.gov or 614.728.5353.