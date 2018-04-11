Ohio EPA to hold hearing on biosolids lagoon

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will hold an informational meeting and hearing to discuss the permit-to-install application for the Wiles Storage Pond, April 17 at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster.

The 10 million gallon structure is intended to hold anaerobically digested municipal waste and biosolids after they leave the Quasar Energy plant at the OARDC in Wooster. The material would later be land applied to EPA-approved fields.

The information session will begin at 6 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, 1680 Madison Avenue, Wooster. A hearing will follow to provide an opportunity for the public to submit comments on the permit application.

Buckeye Biogas, a subsidiary of Quasar, is proposing to build its lagoon in Canaan Township, Wayne County, east of the intersection of Friendsville and East Pleasant Home Road.

Concerned residents

The project has drawn the attention of local residents and some farmers, who are concerned about the potential for environmental impact, decreased home values and odor.

Supporters of the project say it’s an EPA-approved product that is good for the soil, amounting to another form of organic fertilizer.

A Ohio EPA spokesperson said the public does not have to submit questions or comments before the meeting. However, if there is a large volume of comments, the EPA staff may ask people to write their question on an index card, which will be provided. Similar questions are then grouped, in the interest of time.

The spokesperson said there is typically an informal question-and-answer session following staff presentations, followed by the hearing.

The EPA reviews the comments following the meeting, and responses are issued in the following weeks.

The EPA will accept written comments on the permit application through April 24. Anyone can submit comments or request to be on the mailing list for information.

To comment or receive information on the permit application, write to: Ohio EPA-DSW, Permits Processing Unit, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049 or email epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov. Write the PTI permit number 1211412 on each comment sent.

