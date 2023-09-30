Ohio Farm Bureau names 2023 policy development committee

COLUMBUS — New Ohio Farm Bureau leaders were recently elected to serve on the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee, consisting of 20 individuals, collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on numerous topics like CAUV, property taxes, farmland preservation and local development planning, feral swine, ballot initiatives on minimum wage, clean water programs, marijuana, artificial intelligence, solar, Endangered Species Act, US EPA pesticide rules, insurance risk management and future casting due to climate factors.

The committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

The committee is chaired by Ohio Farm Bureau First Vice President Cy Prettyman, of New Bloomington, and includes President Bill Patterson, of Chesterland, and Treasurer Chris Weaver, of Lyons. State trustees on the committee include Matt Aultman, of Greenville; Wyatt Bates, of Wheelersburg; John Bolte, of Tiffin; Adele Flynn of Wellington; Al Miller of Marietta; Bill Myers of Oregon; and Mike Videkovich of Ashville.

County Farm Bureau representatives are Kyle Brown, of Wyandot County; RJ Heins, of Delaware County; Sarah Hunker, of Sandusky Count; Steven Kacerski, of Trumbull County; Olivia Krumwiede, of Erie County; Krysti Morrow, of Morgan County; Scott Seim, of Montgomery County; Kyle Sharp, of Fairfield County; Kelly Tennant, of Morrow County; and Christy Wilhelm, of Champaign County.