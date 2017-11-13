Ohio farmland sells for $7.4 million

GREENWICH, Ohio — Part of a large Ohio farmland portfolio of 849 acres sold for $7.458 million during the Burrer Family Land Auction, held Nov. 2 at the Buckeye Community Center in Shiloh.

One of the largest and most diverse crowds of buyers were on hand for the auction, said Kevin Wendt, president of the Wendt Group, which conducted the sale.

Close to 300 people were in attendance, with 69 registered to bid from 4 different states including Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and Pennsylvania. Bidding on the 17 tracts offered lasted about two hours, with 11 different buyers taking home a piece of the farmland.

The farms were located along the Huron/Richland County line, along Baseline Road, 20 miles northwest of Ashland and about 20 Miles north of Mansfield.

The tracts were all large and systematically tiled, ranging from 2 acres to 121.5 acres. The majority was corn, soybean, and wheat acreage.

There was also on-farm grain storage, and a couple homes and outbuildings.

More to come

The second half of the Burrer Family Land portfolio will be offered at auction March 15, 2018, near Elyria, Ohio, in Lorain Count,y and will consist of 1,061 acres in multiple Tracts.

The Wendt Group consists of full-service real estate professionals serving Ohio, Indiana, and the Midwest, offering both auction and traditional brokerage services. They specialize in farmland, recreational land, and farm equipment.