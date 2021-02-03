Ohio FFA Convention going virtual for 2021

The Ohio FFA and the Ohio Department of Education have decided to cancel the in-person Ohio FFA Convention for 2021. Instead, they will offer a virtual event April 29-30 to celebrate student success.

There will not be a vendor or trade show this year, but there are other opportunities for companies to engage in the convention through sponsorship. Those interested can contact Ohio FFA Foundation Director Jessica Parrish, at jparrish@ohioffa.org.

In 2020, Ohio FFA also canceled its convention and instead held a virtual FFA celebration to recognize members.

Ohio FFA and the department of education said while this is not an ideal situation, they are committed to protecting health, safety and welfare for members, volunteers and staff.

Ohio FFA said it hopes to see members engage in the virtual event this year, and hopes to see everyone again in person in 2022.