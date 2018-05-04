Ohio FFA opens 90th convention

COLUMBUS — From a Heisman Trophy winner to a deputy under secretary of agriculture — FFA members at this year’s state convention are being told to seize the opportunity and make the most of each day.

The 90th convention is in the second and final day, and will conclude with the presentation of state degrees and the confirmation of the new officer team.

On the first day, former Ohio State University football great Eddie George talked about the hard work and determination that helped him through college and in the NFL.

George told members about the importance of perseverance, whether it’s through schoolwork, athletics, or life in general.

Gian Paul Gonzalez, a high school teacher who turned down a career in the NBA to focus on being a teacher and helping others — told FFA members to give their full effort in life.“All-in to me is not a slogan,” he said. “It’s something I try to live every single day.”

Gonzalez is well-known for his pre-game speech to the New York Giants, which led to the team winning the 2011 Super Bowl.

He gave each member of the team a poker chip and told them to write their number on one side, and what they wanted to accomplish on the other. Likewise, Gonzalez told FFA members to take up their own chip — and determine what goals they are willing to commit to.

During a reception to honor FFA sponsors, Tracy Kitchel, OSU professor and chairman of ag communications, talked about how his own experience in FFA and farming helped him develop the “grit” that would carry him through life.Kitchel said

FFA members need to remember that being on stage is great — but the greater part is the effort they put in to get there.

“The most important thing in FFA is not always reaching the peak, but instead, is the climb to get there,” he said. “My grit did not come from the times I reached the peak — my grit came from the climb.”

Dozens of FFA members are being honored during this year’s convention. More than 7,800 members and guests were present for the first session today, May 4. Follow along for more coverage.