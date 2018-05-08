Ohio FFA presents state awards

<

1 View Star farmers with plaques One of the top awards given at the Ohio FFA Convention is the star awards. This year’s Star in Agricultural Placement went to Aaron Hand, Wynford; Star in Agribusiness, Carson Eyre, Western Brown; Star in Agriscience, Erin Jennings, Felicity-Franklin; and the Star Farmer was Todd Peterson, of Miami-Trace.

2 View FFA walk A large crowd of members exiting the convention building.

3 View Mr. Gonzalez Gian Paul Gonzalez, speaking about going "all-in" in life.

4 View Gavel The Ohio FFA officer team taps the gavel to open the 90th state convention in Columbus.

5 View Arrival A group of students arriving to state convention in Columbus.

6 View Crowd 1 FFA members stand during open ceremonies.

7 View Dairy award Hughes John Hughes, of the West Holmes FFA, won the dairy entrepreneurship proficiency.

8 View FFA names 2 FFA members checking out the trade show.

9 View FFA crowd More than 8,700 people attended this year's convention.

10 View Swine prod placement prof Jacob Wuebker, of Versailles FFA, won the swine production placement award at Ohio FFA Convention.

11 View Job interview first Job interview state contest winner.

12 View FFA talent Megan Drake of the United FFA.

13 View Diversified livestock production The diversified livestock production proficiency went to Toby George, of Versailles FFA.