Ohio fishers should check license expiration dates

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is reminding all those who enjoy hunting and fishing to check the expiration dates on their licenses before heading into the field this year.

March 1 is the traditional start of Ohio’s fishing and hunting license year. If your hunting or fishing license has expired, you can purchase a new one online at www.wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2020-2021 seasons are $19 and available beginning March 1. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2021. Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

An Ohio fishing license can be purchased up to 30 days prior to its expiration date. After an online purchase, including by smartphone, anyone with an online account can obtain a free reprint of a license or permit (this option is not available at agents). Customers now have the option of choosing automatic license renewal when purchasing online.

Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment directly impact wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio.

Each year, biologists present proposed hunting and fishing regulations to the Ohio Wildlife Council. Ohioans are encouraged to provide comments on the proposed seasons and may do so in person or online.

In-person comments may be submitted during the week-long open house period from March 2-6 at any Division of Wildlife district office. Online submissions are accepted at www.wildohio.gov now through March 6.