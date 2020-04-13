Ohio governor gives nearly $5M to desperate food banks

Ohio food banks got a financial boost to the tune of nearly $5 million from the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order April 10 giving $4.97 million in emergency funding to the Ohio Association of Foodbanks through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Of that allotment, $1 million is earmarked for the Agricultural Clearance Program. That program allows food banks to purchase surplus agricultural products from Ohio farmers.

Ohio’s 12 food banks will use the money to buy nonperishable goods, as well as locally produced items like milk, meat and eggs.

“More importantly, this funding will keep some very cash-strapped foodbanks from running out of food and supplies as they see close to double and sometimes even close to triple the demand for their help,” the association said in a statement.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks requested $25 million emergency funding from the state April 3, a move supported by the Ohio Dairy Producers Association and the American Dairy Association Mideast.

Food assistance programs experienced an unprecedented increase in a need for services since COVID-19 mitigation measures began in March. The closure of nonessential businesses and slowdowns in other industries meant many people became suddenly unemployed and food insecure.