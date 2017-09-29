Ohio grain harvest off to a dry start

WOOSTER, Ohio — A week of 90-degree weather helped push soybeans and corn to maturity across the state — and the soybean harvest is getting underway for many area farmers.

Only about 5 percent of Ohio soybeans had been harvested as of the Sept. 24 report by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, but that number will likely be much higher for the Oct. 3 report.

Very dry

According to this week’s report by the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of northeast Ohio is considered abnormally dry, and some counties are experiencing moderate drought.

In Wayne County, Farm and Dairy caught up with Ben Rehm, of Rehm Farms, where soybeans have been as dry as 9 percent moisture.

He was seeing a yield range of 50-70 bushels per acre — averaging in the 60s. He said he was happy with the yield, given the moisture issues farmers battled in the spring, as well as the early fall dry-down.

Ben farms with his father, Phillip, and the family is also involved with poultry and goat production. Their farm will be on this year’s Wayne County Farm Tour, to be held Oct. 14-15.

Ashland County

In Ashland County, Jim McNaull was into his third day of harvest when Farm and Dairy visited Sept. 27. He was seeing moisture levels of about 13 percent — with lots of dust as he made his way across the field.

He was seeing yields in the 40-50 bushel-per-acre range, and said a couple more rains probably would have made a difference.

Jim farms with his son, Greg, and their families. Jim’s youngest son, Robert, works for Iowa State University and test-drives John Deere combines.

Although the weather has been good for harvest — the prices remain low. Corn is averaging about $3.50 a bushel, and soybeans are selling for about $9.50.