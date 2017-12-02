Ohio Holstein sale totals over $132,000

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio Holstein Fall Sale was Nov. 18 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. The all-sale total was $132,300 with a $2,004 average on 63 live lots and a $2,025 average on three embryo lots.

Top sellers

T-Spruce Holsteins of Richmond, Minnesota, purchased the two high selling consignments in the sale. Selling for $8,500 was Lot 3, Pine-Tree 9882 Achi 7591-Et born July 8, 2017.

With a GTPI +2756G she was sired by ABS Achiever-Et, her dam is OCD Supersire 9882-Et classified Very Good 86 with records at 2-01 31,870 4.1 percent 1,310 3.2 percent 1,032 and she goes back to the well- known Rudy Missy cow family.

Selling for $6,000 was Lot 1, Pine- Tree 9839 Fraz 7632-Et, a full sister to the No. 1 GTPI (+3022G) and No. 1 NM (+1140) bull. Born Aug. 1, 2017, she was sired by Melarry Josuper Frazzled-Et and her dam classified GP 83 at 2 years is a daughter of Woodcrest Mogul Yoder-Et from a long line of high producing VG and EX dams.

Both consignments came from Pine-Tree Dairy, Matthew Steiner and Family, Marshallville, Ohio.

Lot 4, OCD Defiant Lucky-Red-Et, a June 2, 2017, red calf consigned by Oakfield Corners Dairy, in Oakfield, New York, sold for $3,800 to Laurie Menzie, of McClure, Ohio.

A Scientific B Defiant daughter, her dam is classified EX 94 2E, sired by Talent, and goes back to 10 generations of EX and VG dams, including Tora Triple Threat Lulu EX 96.

Lot 2 sold for $3,700 to Dave Gunkelman and Bill Indoe, of Lodi, Ohio.

Pine-Tree 9882 Fort 7556-Et is a June 6, 2017, calf with a GTPI +2737G, sired by Progenesis Fortune-Et and from OCD Supersire 9882 VG 86 and 10 generations of VG and EX dams, going back to Rudy Missy. She was consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy.

Lot 16, Oakfield Brady Tiger, a winter calf, sold for $3700 to Lofty Meadows Farms LLC, Josh Kemp and Family, Belmont, Ohio. Sired by Butz-Butler Atwood Brady, she is from an Excellent 94 2E Jasper daughter and was consigned by Jonathan and Alicia Lamb, Oakfield, New York.

Lot 28, Pine-Tree 4243 Diam 5928-Et was the high selling cow at $3,250. A recently fresh 4-year-old milking 118 pounds per day, classified Very Good 88, and with a record at 1-09 of 33,970 pounds of milk, she is a maternal sister to Alta Oak.

She was purchased by Pete Spike, Delaware, Ohio, and consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy.

Ross Russell, Russell Springs, Kentucky, purchased Lot 35 for $3,200. Pine-Tree 5321 Marqu 6435 is classified GP 82, a 3-year-old milking 122 pounds daily, sired by Zenith Marque, and from 10 generations of VG and EX dams. She was consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy.

Averages

Cows averaged $1,887; bred heifers $1,572; yearlings $1,550; calves $2,370 and embryos $2,025.

Consignments sold to Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio.

The auctioneer was Steve Andrews, Wooster, with Ted Renner, Dalton, reading the pedigrees and the sale was managed by Dave Gunkelman, director of marketing and the Ohio Holstein Association.