Ohio hunters harvest more than 11,000 wild turkeys

COLUMBUS — The first two weeks of wild turkey hunting in Ohio ended with 11,292 birds checked through May 3. Hunters harvested 12,427 wild turkeys during the same time in 2019.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the first two weeks of the 2020 hunting season include the following: Belmont (368), Guernsey (355), Meigs (348), Monroe (343),Tuscarawas (336), Washington (307), Muskingum (306), Harrison (300), Brown (297) and Coshocton (297).

In addition to the first two weeks of hunting, youth hunters harvested 1,843 wild turkeys during Ohio’s youth season on April 18-19.

Find complete details in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov. For summaries of past turkey seasons, visit wildohio.gov/turkeyharvest.

Checked wild turkeys by county

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters during the first two weeks of the 2020 season is shown below.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2020, and the 2019 numbers are in parentheses.

Harvest numbers for 2019 in the northeast zone have not been included in the below totals. The northeast zone opened one week earlier in 2019 when compared to 2020.

Adams: 290 (309)

Allen: 56 (50)

Ashland: 116 (136)

Athens: 263 (366)

Auglaize: 34 (22)

Belmont: 368 (393)

Brown: 297 (281)

Butler: 157 (131)

Carroll: 256 (275)

Champaign: 75 (67)

Clark: 9 (13)

Clermont: 250 (241)

Clinton: 60 (44)

Columbiana: 265 (233)

Coshocton: 297 (387)

Crawford: 38 (43)

Darke: 43 (35)

Defiance: 155 (128)

Delaware: 88 (79)

Erie: 28 (32)

Fairfield: 80 (86)

Fayette: 10 (7)

Franklin: 14 (12)

Fulton: 72 (68)

Gallia: 274 (299)

Greene: 14 (18)

Guernsey: 355 (385)

Hamilton: 106 (70)

Hancock: 30 (24)

Hardin: 68 (66)

Harrison: 300 (326)

Henry: 32 (41)

Highland: 289 (269)

Hocking: 188 (215)

Holmes: 150 (185)

Huron: 85 (82)

Jackson: 246 (296)

Jefferson: 281 (302)

Knox: 209 (231)

Lawrence: 167 (181)

Licking: 208 (255)

Logan: 82 (76)

Lorain: 97 (94)

Lucas: 31 (43)

Madison: 5 (5)

Mahoning: 133 (118)

Marion: 36 (18)

Medina: 71 (99)

Meigs: 348 (402)

Mercer: 21 (15)

Miami: 16 (17)

Monroe: 343 (434)

Montgomery: 20 (22)

Morgan: 214 (297)

Morrow: 102 (89)

Muskingum: 306 (427)

Noble: 275 (331)

Ottawa: 1 (4)

Paulding: 51 (52)

Perry: 185 (226)

Pickaway: 21 (15)

Pike: 129 (161)

Portage: 168 (186)

Preble: 86 (97)

Putnam: 39 (43)

Richland: 143 (201)

Ross: 214 (212)

Sandusky: 17 (15)

Scioto: 203 (211)

Seneca: 81 (99)

Shelby: 31 (28)

Stark: 192 (210)

Summit: 49 (50)

Tuscarawas: 336 (364)

Union: 27 (43)

Van Wert: 12 (17)

Vinton: 197 (227)

Warren: 74 (78)

Washington: 307 (412)

Wayne: 86 (74)

Williams: 133 (162)

Wood: 21 (15)

Wyandot: 66 (55)

2020 total: 11,292

2019 total: (12,427)

Harvest numbers are raw data and subject to change.