Ohio, Pa. groups planning second flood relief trip to Nebraska

SALEM, Ohio — Ohio Relief Haulers is planning another trip to Nebraska April 26, and they are looking for donations of fencing supplies, building supplies, hay and livestock feed.

Fencing supplies include t-post and clips, t-post drivers, wire cutters, wood posts and barbed wire.

Building supplies include wood, screws, nails, etc. to rebuild barns.

Monetary donations may be made at agcommunityrelief.com, a sister organization that Ohio Relief Haulers works with for all of their trips.

To find a drop-off location near you, contact Brittany and Travis Hamlin through Ohio Relief Haulers Facebook page or by calling Brittany, 330-281-2860, or Travis, 330-842-1535.

All donations must be dropped off by April 24.

People interested in volunteering as drivers are also encouraged to call.