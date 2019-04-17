Ohio Poultry Association honors four

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) selected its 2019 award recipients during the organization’s annual meeting and banquet held April 12 in Columbus. This year there were four awards that honored individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey farming communities.

Awards and recipients:

• Golden Egg Award: Tom Stoller, Van Wert, Ohio

The Golden Egg Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated their commitment to advancing the mission and values of the poultry community. Stoller grew up on his family’s fourth-generation commercial layer operation that has transformed since the 1920s from a small hatchery into one of the nation’s leading table egg farms. He served as a past president of OPA and member of the American Egg Board. His commitment to the advancement of the poultry and agriculture communities has been recognized numerous times during his career by acting as a leader in addressing environmental issues in Ohio.

• Good Egg Award: Cindy Kirkland, Dublin, Ohio

This award is presented to a person who has the best interest of the Ohio poultry industry in mind every day. Kirkland has played a role in culinary projects and campaigns including OPA’s most recent initiative, Dish on Eggs, in which she leveraged her extensive culinary expertise to create, test and photograph numerous recipes. In addition to her role with Dish on Eggs, Kirkland has assisted with the planning and preparation behind the Ohio Agricultural Council’s Hall of Fame Breakfast that takes place each year during the Ohio State Fair. She has also been a judge for OPA’s culinary competitions at the Ohio State Fair and often works behind the scenes to prepare all materials for TV cooking demonstrations and other OPA culinary initiatives.

• Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Keith Honegger, Bluffton, Indiana

The Meritorious Service Award is given each year to someone in the academic field who has made a significant impact on the regional egg and poultry community. Honegger has served as a veterinarian in the poultry industry for more than four decades. For the last five years, Honegger has worked with Elanco as a poultry technical consultant. In this role, he develops effective vaccination schedules and provides veterinary support to commercial layer and broiler companies in disease diagnosis, serological testing and vaccine application training. During his 43 years serving as a poultry veterinarian, Honegger has remained focused on addressing the needs of his customers, no matter the company he represents, and advancing and supporting the OPA community.

• Industry Partner Award: Ohio Pork Council

The Industry Partner Award honors an organization that supports the mission of OPA and its members. The Ohio Pork Council has worked side-by-side with OPA on an array of projects throughout the years. Most recently, OPA has worked with the Ohio Pork Council, along with other Ohio livestock commodity organizations, to lead statewide efforts on water quality.

