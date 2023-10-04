Ohio Poultry Association recognizes 2023 sustainability award recipients

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association announced its 2023 award recipients during the organization’s annual celebration banquet Sept. 7 in Columbus.

This year, awards were presented to two organizations who have greatly contributed to Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey industry and implemented significant sustainability practices on their farms. Recipients of a 2023 Green Feather Award included Trillium Farms in Hartford, Ohio, and Cooper Farms in Fort Recovery, Ohio.

Trillium Farms was established in 2011 and produces about 3.65 billion eggs each year. In addition to being a national egg producer, they are recognized for their innovation and expertise in sustainability. Overall, the organization has worked with local soil and water conservation agencies, enhanced feed efficiency and waste reduction, made progressive modifications to hen housing systems to reduce energy consumption and implemented diverse manure management.

From 2021 to 2022, Trillium Farms reduced water usage from egg processing by 36%. The team also recently released a comprehensive sustainability report, which further details their work within this sphere.

Cooper Farms is a family-owned and operated enterprise that was established in 1938. The organization recycles, conserves energy and water, minimizes waste and adopted environmentally responsible management strategies. In addition to being a member of the H2Ohio Program, which works to protect Ohio’s waterways, approximately 20% of Cooper Farms’ electricity needs are fulfilled by renewable sources.

Since 2011, three wind turbines have supplied about 75% of power to their Cooked Meats Plant. The farm’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlights its continuous work toward improving environmental stewardship, animal care, community involvement and food innovation.