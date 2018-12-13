Ohio receives funds for rural development

COLUMBUS — Three Ohio recipients will receive U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities program investments totaling more than $65 million: Heidelberg University, the Bascom Joint Fire District and Berkshire School District.

Heidelberg University will use its $36.5 million investment to construct a student and community welcome center, as well as to build or renovate student housing and classrooms.

The Berkshire Local School District will use its $28 million investment to construct a 168,000-square-foot building to house nearly 1,000 pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 students.

The new building will feature career tech spaces for diesel mechanics and nursing education and a 650-seat auditorium.

The Bascom Joint Fire District will use its $710,000 investment to help finance the construction of an 11,500-square-foot building, which will provide first responder services to residents of the Village of Bascom, and several other townships.