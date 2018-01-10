Ohio salutes 125 historic farms in 2017

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — In 2017, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 125 new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years. (Scroll down for a list of the farms honored.)

Each family received a certificate signed by Gov. John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels.

“Our historic family farms are an important link to Ohio’s great agricultural history and promising future,” said Daniels. “It’s an honor every time we are able to recognize Ohioans who take such great pride in their own agricultural heritage.”

Nearly 1,500 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

About the program

Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial farm designation in 2016.

Anyone who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register. For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms, or contact Erin Dillon at 614-752-9817 or centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.

The farms honored in 2017 include:

Allen County

Hellman, 1897

Athens County

Enlow, 1917

Lochary-Garguillo, 1816

Stone, 1917

Auglaize County

Bruns, 1862

Engel, 1894

Topp, 1849

Tostrick, 1849

Champaign County

Pence, 1909

Shafer, 1865

Clark County

Ark, 1912

Hemphill Caldwell, 1838

Weber, 1811

Clinton County

Howland, 1858

Columbiana County

Bardo, 1917

Coshocton County

Honabarger, 1862

Crawford County

Crall-Lohr, 1880

Schimpf, 1888

Darke County

Barga, 1917

Bergman, 1902

Coppess, 1883

Oliver, 1909

Oswalt, 1873

Sullenbarger, 1917

Defiance County

Brunner-Crites, 1878

Sims, 1898

Delaware County

Hughes, 1893

Thompson, 1893

Fairfield County

Bader, 1904

Bope, 1891

Fayette County

Jenks, 1848

McGarraugh, 1900

Newell, 1845

Fulton County

Ernst, 1917

Geauga County

Ratzenberger, 1915

Greene County

Jenks, 1857

Guernsey County

Caldwell, Combs, 1912

Hancock County

Glick, 1858

Knight Schaller, 1912

Marshall, 1852

Robinson, 1844

Von Stein, 1916

Henry County

Guyer, 1902

Panning, 1917

Shawber, 1897

Highland County

Abell, 1832

Roush, 1869

Shaffer, 1896

Huron County

Phillips, 1916

Jefferson County

Mercer, 1915

Knox County

Barber, 1905

Buxton, 1909

Licking County

Bruce, 1855

Logan County

Borchers, 1844

LeVan, 1917

Painter, 1867

Lucas County

Fox, 1914

Mahoning County

Spencer, 1896

Marion County

Hastings, 1898

Lill, 1862

Mercer County

Everman, 1837

Gelhaus, 1863

Giere, 1897

Lennartz, 1884

Moeller, 1859

Schulte, 1913

Smith, Olberding, 1854

Muskingum County

Bunting, 1909

McCutcheon, 1891

Ottawa County

Blausey, 1917

Lenz, 1867

Lenz, 1873

Lenz, 1906

Lentz, 1873

Lickert, 1908

Sass, 1858

Sass, 1903

Pickaway County

Beougher, 1917

Cornwell, 1896

Leist, 1888

Pike County

Brewster, 1895

Preble County

Caudill, 1856

Eyler, 1826

Eyler, 1818

Eyler, 1818

Petry, 1864

Ulrich, 1890

Putnam County

Amstutz, 1848

Bendele, 1860

Carr, 1859

Kaufman, 1862

Knueven, 1870

Liebrecht, 1911

Neill, 1858

Rosengarten, 1903

Schroeder, 1906

Wannemacher, 1912

Wehri, 1911

Wischmeyer, 1915

Zeller, 1899

Richland County

Hamman, 1841

Ross County

Beatty, 1883

Peterson, 1813

Sandusky County

Geyman, 1903

Hirt, 1904

Rathbun, 1876

Senaca County

Hipsher, 1895

Steinmetz, 1911

Stark County

Ickes, 1917

Tuscarawas County

Liggett, 1823

Union County

Dellinger, 1913

John, 1917

Van Wert County

Harter, 1914

Wayne County

Shoup, 1868

Williams County

Stark, 1917

Wood County

Abke, 1895

Ayers, 1908

Potter, 1863

Schulte, 1896

Welling, 1901

Zepernick King, 1865

Wyandot County

Althouse, 1888

Leighty Pahl, 1891

Stief, 1846

Stief, 1900