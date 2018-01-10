Ohio salutes 125 historic farms in 2017

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — In 2017, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 125 new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years. (Scroll down for a list of the farms honored.)
Each family received a certificate signed by Gov. John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels.
“Our historic family farms are an important link to Ohio’s great agricultural history and promising future,” said Daniels. “It’s an honor every time we are able to recognize Ohioans who take such great pride in their own agricultural heritage.”
Nearly 1,500 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.
About the program
Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial farm designation in 2016.
Anyone who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register. For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms, or contact Erin Dillon at 614-752-9817 or centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.
The farms honored in 2017 include:
Allen County
Hellman, 1897
Athens County
Enlow, 1917
Lochary-Garguillo, 1816
Stone, 1917
Auglaize County
Bruns, 1862
Engel, 1894
Topp, 1849
Tostrick, 1849
Champaign County
Pence, 1909
Shafer, 1865
Clark County
Ark, 1912
Hemphill Caldwell, 1838
Weber, 1811
Clinton County
Howland, 1858
Columbiana County
Bardo, 1917
Coshocton County
Honabarger, 1862
Crawford County
Crall-Lohr, 1880
Schimpf, 1888
Darke County
Barga, 1917
Bergman, 1902
Coppess, 1883
Oliver, 1909
Oswalt, 1873
Sullenbarger, 1917
Defiance County
Brunner-Crites, 1878
Sims, 1898
Delaware County
Hughes, 1893
Thompson, 1893
Fairfield County
Bader, 1904
Bope, 1891
Fayette County
Jenks, 1848
McGarraugh, 1900
Newell, 1845
Fulton County
Ernst, 1917
Geauga County
Ratzenberger, 1915
Greene County
Jenks, 1857
Guernsey County
Caldwell, Combs, 1912
Hancock County
Glick, 1858
Knight Schaller, 1912
Marshall, 1852
Robinson, 1844
Von Stein, 1916
Henry County
Guyer, 1902
Panning, 1917
Shawber, 1897
Highland County
Abell, 1832
Roush, 1869
Shaffer, 1896
Huron County
Phillips, 1916
Jefferson County
Mercer, 1915
Knox County
Barber, 1905
Buxton, 1909
Licking County
Bruce, 1855
Logan County
Borchers, 1844
LeVan, 1917
Painter, 1867
Lucas County
Fox, 1914
Mahoning County
Spencer, 1896
Marion County
Hastings, 1898
Lill, 1862
Mercer County
Everman, 1837
Gelhaus, 1863
Giere, 1897
Lennartz, 1884
Moeller, 1859
Schulte, 1913
Smith, Olberding, 1854
Muskingum County
Bunting, 1909
McCutcheon, 1891
Ottawa County
Blausey, 1917
Lenz, 1867
Lenz, 1873
Lenz, 1906
Lentz, 1873
Lickert, 1908
Sass, 1858
Sass, 1903
Pickaway County
Beougher, 1917
Cornwell, 1896
Leist, 1888
Pike County
Brewster, 1895
Preble County
Caudill, 1856
Eyler, 1826
Eyler, 1818
Eyler, 1818
Petry, 1864
Ulrich, 1890
Putnam County
Amstutz, 1848
Bendele, 1860
Carr, 1859
Kaufman, 1862
Knueven, 1870
Liebrecht, 1911
Neill, 1858
Rosengarten, 1903
Schroeder, 1906
Wannemacher, 1912
Wehri, 1911
Wischmeyer, 1915
Zeller, 1899
Richland County
Hamman, 1841
Ross County
Beatty, 1883
Peterson, 1813
Sandusky County
Geyman, 1903
Hirt, 1904
Rathbun, 1876
Senaca County
Hipsher, 1895
Steinmetz, 1911
Stark County
Ickes, 1917
Tuscarawas County
Liggett, 1823
Union County
Dellinger, 1913
John, 1917
Van Wert County
Harter, 1914
Wayne County
Shoup, 1868
Williams County
Stark, 1917
Wood County
Abke, 1895
Ayers, 1908
Potter, 1863
Schulte, 1896
Welling, 1901
Zepernick King, 1865
Wyandot County
Althouse, 1888
Leighty Pahl, 1891
Stief, 1846
Stief, 1900