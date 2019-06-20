Ohio Sheep and Hay Day July 13 in Jackson

JACKSON, Ohio — The 2019 Ohio Sheep and Hay Day will take place July 13, at the Jackson Agriculture Research Station, in Jackson, Ohio. The event, sponsored by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, offers attendees the opportunity to visit one of Ohio State University’s research stations that focuses on efficient ruminant livestock and forage production.

The program will focus on increasing on-farm livestock and hay production, with topics such as increasing efficiency with sheep equipment; alternative grazing using high tannin and warm season forages; on-farm data collection; and haymaking demonstrations. The program will be in the Jackson County Extension Office, located on the research station. The research station is located at 019 Standpipe Road, Jackson, OH 45640.

A children’s program will also be offered, for ages 4-12.

Registration, which is paid at the door, includes a lamb lunch and is $15 for OSIA members and $25 for non-OSIA members. No pre-registration is required. OSIA memberships are available for purchase at the event.

For further information, contact either Brady Campbell, at campbell.1279@osu.edu or 740-434-3252, or Christine Gelley, at gelley.2@osu.edu or 740-732-5681.