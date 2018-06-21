Ohio Sheep Day to focus on profitability

CALDWELL, Ohio — The 2018 Ohio Sheep Day will be July 14 at OARDC Sheep Research Unit, Eastern Agriculture Research Station, the location of Ohio’s Appalachian counties sheep research by Ohio State University.

The station is in Noble County at 16870 Bond Ridge Road, Caldwell, Ohio 43724.

Ohio Sheep Day will offer visitors the opportunity to visit a sheep farming operation dedicated to commercial sheep production. Sheep farmers and anyone interested in sheep management and production are invited to attend.

A lamb luncheon is included as part of registration and pre-registration is not required.

A trade show will also take place at the event, where attendees may visit and purchase supplies and equipment. This show will deal with several aspects of sheep production and management.

In addition, to the program an area for youth ages 4-8. This area will have a play and educational area and parents can attend the Ohio Sheep Day program and their young children will be cared for during that time period.

Details

For further information regarding Ohio Sheep Day activities, visit www.ohiosheep.org or contact Roger A. High at 614-246-8299 or by email at rhigh@ofbf.org.

Registration, which includes a lamb lunch, is $15 for association members and $25 for non-members. Membership are available for purchase at registration.