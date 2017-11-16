Ohio Soybean Council offers scholarships

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) has scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.

Undergrad

Six undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.

In addition, one $3,000 FLM Harvest Excellence in Communications Scholarship, which was founded to provide resources to young people with a passion for agricultural and business communication will be awarded. Also available to one undergraduate student is a $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.

Lastly, one undergraduate student is eligible for a $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle.

This scholarship was founded to support those pursuing a degree related to science, technology or soybean research.

Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

Graduate

Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as a full-time student at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the U.S.

Applicants must be conducting research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers or a related field, and focused on advancing the soybean industry.

Deadline

The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is Jan. 12.

All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. Scholarships are not renewable, although recipients may reapply.

For more information and to download the scholarship applications, visit the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation at www.soyohio.org/scholarship.