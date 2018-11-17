Ohio State ATI students win Catalpadale Bristol Dairy Scholarships

Two students at the Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute are recipients of the Catalpadale Bristol Dairy Scholarship award in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Both Emily Mullen, a sophomore from Okeana, Ohio, and Korey Oechsle, a freshman from Van Wert, Ohio, are majoring in dairy cattle production and management technology at ATI.

The Catalpadale Bristol Dairy Scholarship, established in 2016 by Lois H. and John W. Douglass, helps two Ohio ATI students who want to make a difference in production agriculture and work on a dairy farm after graduation. Award candidates must be Ohio high school graduates focusing on a degree in dairy or dairy production and management.

Current and incoming ATI students can apply for scholarships through The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at https://students.cfaes.ohio-state.edu/forms/scholarship.