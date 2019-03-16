Ohio State CFAES recognizes alumni

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) announced the 2019 alumni awards recipients March 2.

In all, 12 individuals received awards during the annual event, held on Ohio State’s Columbus campus at the Fawcett Center:

The Meritorious Service Awards were given to Bob Birkenholz, Fort Myers, Florida, and Virgil Strickler, Galloway, Ohio.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards were given to Bryan Garton (1993, Ph.D., agricultural education), Columbia, Missouri; Steve Goodwin (1973, B.S., parks, recreation and tourism administration), Johnstown, Ohio; Chris Henney (1998, B.S., agricultural education), Columbus; Phil Minerich (1976, B.S., food technology), Austin, Minnesota; Floyd Poruban (1964, M.S., 1961, B.S., plant pathology, horticulture), Avon, Ohio; and Kristi-Warren Scott (2003, B.S., agribusiness and applied economics), Washington, D.C.

The International Alumni Awards were given to Leandro Cruppe (2015, Ph.D., 2011, M.S., animal sciences), Goiania-GO, Brazil, and Richard Edema (2001, Ph.D., plant pathology), Kampala, Uganda.

The Young Professional Awards were given to Leah Curtis (2007, B.S., agricultural communication), Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Bo Harstine (2016, Ph.D., 2013, M.S., animal sciences), Columbus.