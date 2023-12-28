Ohio State Extension hosting naturalist training program

CANFIELD, Ohio — Calling all nature lovers, bird watchers, and overall outdoor enthusiasts! The Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist program training certificate program will be offered through Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension starting Feb. 20.

Soils, botany, entomology and environmental stewardship are only a few of the topics that will be covered in OCVN trainings. There will also be with input from speakers and resources for your use. After training, volunteers will be paired with parks, nature centers and other locations to provide service and insight learned from the program.

Applications for the OCVN program are due Jan. 5, and can be found at https://go.osu.edu/joinocvn. Trainings will be held over eight Tuesday evenings and four Saturdays throughout the spring. The cost for this program is $225, which includes the manual, field trips, speakers and more. For questions, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538.