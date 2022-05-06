Ohio State Fair scholarship applications due May 15

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Expositions Commission is offering $23,500 in scholarships to outstanding Ohio youth in an effort to recognize their accomplishments within the junior fair and provide assistance in furthering their education at an accredited institution in any undergraduate field of study.

High school juniors, seniors or graduates who have served as an active participant in both the Ohio State Fair Junior Division and their local county fair are encouraged to apply. Students must submit their application and supplemental paperwork (including SAT/ACT results and transcripts) on or before May 15, 2022.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on scholastic standing, citizenship and leadership, Ohio State Fair participation, and county fair participation. Scholarships will be awarded during the Sale of Champions at the Ohio State Fair, Sunday, August 7, 2022, with the exception of the Junior Fair Hall of Fame Non-Livestock Exhibits and Activities Scholarship, which will be awarded prior to the Sale of Champions at the Ohio State Hall of Fame Luncheon on Thursday, August 4.