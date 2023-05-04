Ohio State Fair selects junior fair board

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Fair officials have announced the 2023 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board, which is comprised of 20 young Ohioans from 12 Ohio counties.

The students chosen for the board represent thousands of youth from across Ohio who participate in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, FFA, Girl Scouts and Tech Ed. Rising to the level of becoming a JFB member means each selected student has gone above and beyond to serve their organization and community.

Throughout the 12 days of the fair, July 26 to Aug. 6, JFB members can be spotted throughout the grounds in their blue polos assisting with various activities including providing supplies at the monster mural outside the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, helping with youth fishing in Natural Resources Park, welcoming guests to shows at the Main Street and Gazebo Stages, ushering patrons to their seats in the WCOL Celeste Center, providing customer service assistance, and much more.

In addition to their duties, each member will have the opportunity to connect with working professionals from around the state to learn more about pursuing a career in Ohio and present to the Ohio Expositions Commission about the importance of the junior fair.

This year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is comprised of 20 individuals, 16 to 20, from across the state. Of the 20 members, 12 are second-year members returning from 2022.

• Zak Beaver, 4-H, first year, Delaware County

• Josie Burke, FFA, second year, Washington County

• Elizabeth Fannin, PR officer, 4-H, second year, Jackson County

• Madelyn Fannin, FFA, first year, Jackson County

• Carter Freeman, Boy Scouts, second year, Franklin County

• Olivia Haines, FFA, first year, Wayne County

• GraceLynn Harter, 4-H, first year, Darke County

• Marissa Johnston, Girl Scouts, second year, Delaware County

• Julia Joos, Tech Ed, second year, Franklin County

• Elsa Lapierre, farm bureau, first year, Franklin County

• Melina Matics, 4-H, second year, Washington County

• Adrianna Meyer, farm bureau, second year, Henry County

• Wyatt Morrow, at-large, first year, Highland County

• Sara Newsome, president, 4-H, second year, Highland County

• Erica Patterson, at-large, second year, Hancock County

• Jayden Porter, farm bureau, first year, Franklin County

• Grace Robertson, at-large, first year, Adams County

• Zach Romero, 4-H, second year, Hancock County

• Emily Scaff, secretary, At-Large, second year, Scioto County

• Landon Shelpman, vice president, FFA, second year, Clark County

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 888-OHO-EXPO or 614-644-FAIR.