Ohio State Fair sells 2018 champions

COLUMBUS — The 51st Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions was held Aug. 5, the final date of the state fair.

This year’s sale broke two records, with the reserve grand champion market barrow selling for $33,000, and the grand champion Swiss cheese brought $28,000.

The sale total was $255,000, of which $167,000 went to the Youth Reserve Program to support educational programs for 4-H and FFA exhibitors.

Each exhibitor receives a cap, or a maximum amount from the sale of his or her animal, and the rest goes to the Youth Reserve Program, which supports carcass contests, scholarships, the outstanding market exhibitor program, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship and skillathons.

The Youth Reserve Program has awarded nearly $3.37 million to approximately 40,000 youth exhibitors since its inception in 1995.

The results are as follows:

Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Caden Jones, Allen County

Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.

Price: $41,500

Cap: $22,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibited by: Carver Gostomsky, Darke County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Price: $20,000

Cap: $11,000

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Matthew Butterfield, Butler County

Purchased by: Meijer

Price: $48,000

Cap: $10,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Grant Adams, Mercer County

Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Kale Marketing, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, Event Marketing Strategies and Huffman’s Market

Price: $33,000

Cap: $7,000

Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibited by: Allison Davis, Carroll County

Purchased by: The Kroger Co., Gerber Poultry

Price: $14,000

Cap: $6,000

Reserve Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibited by: Meghan O’Reilly, Geauga County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry

Price: $10,000

Cap: $4,000

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Grant Johnson, Wayne County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Price: $21,000

Cap: $10,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Bailee Amstutz, Union County

Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.

Price: $14,000

Cap: $7,000

Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibited by: Ava Shroyer, Logan County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Price: $11,000

Cap: $5,000

Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibited by: Myah Jones, Clinton County

Purchased by: Kale Marketing, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Cooper Farms, and RD Jones Excavating

Price: $14,500

Cap: $3,000

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese, produced by Pearl Valley Cheese Co., representing the seven dairy champions and supreme dairy showmen

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Marissa Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Keaton Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Abigayle Dicke, Mercer County

Grand Champion Holstein: Kristopher Ackley, Logan County

Grand Champion Jersey: Drake Tompkins, Morgan County

Grand Champion Red and White: Madeline Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Supreme Showman, Week 1 – Exhibited by: Madelin Topp, Auglaize County

Supreme Showman, Week 2 – Exhibited by: Kinley Topp, Shelby County

Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons, S&S Volvo and GMC Trucks

Price: $28,000

Cap: $3,000

2018 total sale: $255,000

2018 amount earned for Youth Reserve Program: $167,000