Ohio state parks to hold duck blind lotteries Aug. 17

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is holding a lottery for more than 280 permits to hunters wishing to construct a blind to hunt ducks and geese on select state park lakes this waterfowl hunting season.

All drawings will be held the morning of Aug. 17, except Portage Lakes State Park, which will hold its lottery Aug. 15.

Applications will be taken locally with the lottery drawings following registration.

Interested applicants must appear in person at a participating state park office with proof of a 2019 Ohio hunting license, Ohio wetlands habitat stamp endorsement in the applicant’s name and a signed 2019 federal duck stamp.

Applicants under the age of 18 are encouraged to have a parent or legal guardian present to sign the permit contract and provide the required license and stamps.

Each hunter can apply for only one duck blind permit, and no one can apply or draw for another person.

There is a $50 nonrefundable permit fee for the state park lottery winners.

Most locations accept cash, check or credit card for payment, except Portage Lakes where payment is by cash (exact change) or check only.

Lottery winners have 45 days to construct their blinds, and all blinds must be dismantled by March 15, 2020.

Participating state parks

Portage Lakes, West Branch, East Harbor, Adams Lake, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, East Fork, Hueston Woods, Lake Loramie, Rocky Fork, Shawnee, Alum Creek, AW Marion, Buck Creek, Buckeye Lake, Deer Creek, Delaware and Indian Lake are participating in the lottery.

For more information about waterfowl hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-945-3433 or visit wildohio.gov.