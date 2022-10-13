Ohio State University Extension hires field specialists

COLUMBUS — Bruce Clevenger, David Marrison and Eric Richer have been hired as field specialists, farm management for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

The three new specialists, who previously have served as OSU Extension county educators, will begin their new roles Nov. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

These new field specialists will also be key players in helping to implement the inaugural work of the college’s new Farm Financial Management Policy Institute. The Institute is a joint effort of the CFAES departments of Extension and Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics.

Its main mission will be to find solutions to the most critical farm management and agricultural policy issues facing Ohio producers. More information about the institute’s leadership and work will be available in the near future.

Prior to this role, Clevenger served as an OSU Extension educator in Defiance County for 28 years, focusing on agriculture and natural resources. He has also served part-time as an area leader for the past four years.

Marrison has served as an OSU Extension educator in agriculture and natural resources since 1997. He has served in Coshocton County since 2018, and he was located in Ashtabula County prior to that.

Richer previously served as an OSU Extension educator in agriculture and natural resources for 10 years in Fulton County. Prior to that, he worked as an agricultural education instructor at Wauseon High School for 10 years.

Clevenger, Marrison and Richer join other OSU Extension field specialists, who each have a particular subject matter focus and provide overall leadership for a comprehensive teaching and applied research program to address statewide issues.

Field specialists work to expand existing partnerships, develop new relationships and foster collaborations across the state, including with university researchers, to complement local extension educators’ efforts.