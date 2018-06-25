Ohio State’s AgriNaturalist wins top honor

COLUMBUS — The 2017 AgriNaturalist was named the top magazine produced by students by the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association at the 2018 national conference.

The AgriNaturalist is an annual magazine produced by students in the agricultural communication major as a capstone project. It is also the longest-running agricultural student publication in the United States, with the 2017 issue being the 123rd edition.

Each spring semester, this magazine is completely produced by students — from advertisement sales, photography, graphic design, writing and editing.

It covers topics in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership, in the College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences, The Ohio State University and the agriculture industry.

The National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association is a professional organization who provides education, support and recognition for professionals and volunteers dedicated to expanding resources for advancing agriculture and related disciplines through land-grant and other colleges of agricultural sciences and partner programs.

As part of their conference each year, the association hosts the annual Publication and Project Competition for member schools to submit print, multimedia, campaign, events and society programming for consideration.

The print media category is evaluated based on concept, writing, design, photos and graphics, print quality and budget.

Staff

Students, now Ohio State alumni, who served on the staff of the 2017 AgriNaturalist include:

Megan Besancon, editor

Mary Siekman, associate editor

Miranda Miser, sales manager

Elizabeth Overholt, associate sales manager

Lauren Corry, design editor

Shelby Bradford, associate design editor

Emily Henes, design staff

Mallorie Wippel, web editor

Hope Bondurant, writer

Mindi Brookhart, writer

Amanda Bush, writer

Tyler Crowe, writer

James Fairchild, writer

Sarah Johnson, writer

Chloe Moreland, writer

Taylor Pugh, writer

Rachel Romonosky, writer

Leah Schwinn, writer

Jarred Shellhouse, writer

Katherine Shoup, writer

Seth Zavodny, writer

Dr. Emily Buck, advisor

Dr. Annie Specht, advisor

Desiree Seeloff, graduate advisor

View the 2017 AgriNaturalist online or request a hard copy by emailing acel@osu.edu.