Ohio SWCD supervisor gets national award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) honored conservation leaders from across the country during the organization’s 72nd annual meeting, Jan. 28-Feb. 1, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The Olin Sims Conservation Leadership Award is presented annually to an individual, district or organization that has gone above and beyond in promoting conservation on private lands.

This year’s award was presented to Kris Swartz, Wood Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Swartz is a fifth-generation farmer from Perrysburg, Ohio.

He and his wife, Sue, operate a 2,000-acre farm in Wood County where they grow soybeans, corn and wheat. Swartz is the past president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Under his leadership, Ohio became one of the leading states in adding Soil Health Champions to NACD’s Soil Health Champion Network. Additionally, his efforts have brought more attention, funding, training, and education centered on water quality, 4Rs and nutrient stewardship activities carried out by Ohio’s SWCDs.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Swartz. “This award belongs to my conservation family in Ohio and our efforts to strive daily to make a positive impact on our soils and water.”

The National Association of Conservation Districts is the nonprofit organization that represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, their state and territory associations, and the 17,000 men and women who serve on their governing boards. For more than 70 years, local conservation districts have worked with cooperating landowners and managers of private working lands to help them plan and apply effective conservation practices.

For more information about NACD, visit www.nacdnet.org.

For more information on the OFSWCD, contact Mindy Bankey at 614-784-1900.