Ohio teen earns Junior Angus Bronze and Silver awards

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Margaret “Maggie” Davis, Bidwell, Ohio, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver awards.

Maggie, 15, is the daughter of Jon Davis and attends Gallia Academy High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Ohio Junior Angus Association, where she currently serves as treasurer. She has participated in state, regional and national shows.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, and then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors.

Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.